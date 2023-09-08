Financial Architects Inc Sells 1,792 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488,284 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,032,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,544,000 after acquiring an additional 210,416 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,711,000 after purchasing an additional 264,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,442 shares of company stock worth $795,147. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG opened at $60.16 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.01%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

