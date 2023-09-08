Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $575.50 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $576.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.32 billion, a PE ratio of 79.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $497.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.44.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

View Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 828,161 shares of company stock worth $20,988,181,235 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.