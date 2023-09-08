Financial Architects Inc Increases Stock Position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB)

Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,782,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 42,804 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $890,000.

Get Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF alerts:

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BUFB stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.