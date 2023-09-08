Financial Architects Inc Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,485 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,029,080,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

HDV opened at $102.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $109.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.36 and a 200-day moving average of $101.15.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.