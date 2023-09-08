Financial Architects Inc Sells 2,880 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,162,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,991,000 after acquiring an additional 378,008 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,650,000 after buying an additional 168,809 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,235,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,223,000 after buying an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,483,000 after buying an additional 1,067,763 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average is $57.10.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.