GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 1,765 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

GeoWealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $28.34.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

