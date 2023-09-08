GeoWealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Get First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FCTR stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.