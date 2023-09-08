GeoWealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,251 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,328,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,732,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDHY stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50.

About Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

