GeoWealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 115,634.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,867,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862,664 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,735,000. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,327,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,770,000 after buying an additional 964,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $13,250,000.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.