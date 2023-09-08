Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 94,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

