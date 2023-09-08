GeoWealth Management LLC Has $382,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

GeoWealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 840,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 45,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 166,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day moving average of $94.17. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $101.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

