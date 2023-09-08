22,382 Shares in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Purchased by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,720.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EUFN stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.27.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.