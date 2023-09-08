Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Cut by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA grew its stake in Prologis by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $123.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $113.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.85. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 91.58%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

