GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 820 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $240,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,020 shares of company stock worth $13,551,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $136.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.22 and a 200-day moving average of $116.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $138.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

