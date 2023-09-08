Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Stock Position Decreased by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,150 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $29.22 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $958.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.79.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

