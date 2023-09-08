GeoWealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,406,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $43.67. The company has a market capitalization of $408.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.