GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $139,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $25.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.