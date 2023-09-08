GeoWealth Management LLC Has $554,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2,698.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269,249 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,650,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,228,000 after buying an additional 2,035,999 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,388,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,543,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $63.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.