GeoWealth Management LLC Raises Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 91.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SSO opened at $57.72 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

