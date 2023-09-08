GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 1,404 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBCA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 23,749 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 462,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,537,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS:BBCA opened at $59.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.25.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

