Financial Contrast: Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) vs. AON (NYSE:AON)

Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) and AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Reliance Global Group and AON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Reliance Global Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliance Global Group N/A N/A N/A AON 20.78% -1,312.86% 8.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of AON shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of AON shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliance Global Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 AON 1 9 3 0 2.15

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Reliance Global Group and AON, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Reliance Global Group currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.85%. AON has a consensus price target of $341.55, suggesting a potential upside of 2.14%. Given Reliance Global Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Reliance Global Group is more favorable than AON.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reliance Global Group and AON’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliance Global Group $17.99 million N/A N/A N/A N/A AON $12.48 billion 5.44 $2.59 billion $12.84 26.04

AON has higher revenue and earnings than Reliance Global Group.

Summary

AON beats Reliance Global Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliance Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Reliance Global Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and insurance brokerage products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc. and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc. in October 2018. Reliance Global Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey.

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities, capital raising, strategic advice, restructuring, and mergers and acquisitions services; and corporate finance advisory services. In addition, it offers strategic design consulting services on their retirement programs, actuarial services, and risk management services; advice services on developing and maintaining investment programs across a range of plan types, including defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, endowments, and foundations for public and private companies, and other institutions; and advice and solutions that help clients in risk, health, and wealth through commercial risk, reinsurance, health, and wealth solutions. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.