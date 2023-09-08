Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.9 %

FAST opened at $55.34 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

