Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,793 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNF. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

