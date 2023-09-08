4,765 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $105.21 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.57 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.83.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.