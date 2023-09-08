BlackRock Inc. Sells 73,215 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,159,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 73,215 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $3,121,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,388,134,000 after purchasing an additional 220,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,387,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,666,000 after purchasing an additional 47,028 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,550,000 after buying an additional 425,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,412,000 after buying an additional 22,804 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $432.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $438.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $402.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

