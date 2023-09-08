Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,505,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.03% of Aflac worth $2,742,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $74.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.78.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

