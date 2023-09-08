Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) CAO Sells $15,303.72 in Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) CAO Neil Russell sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $15,303.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,761.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SYY opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average of $73.86. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.18 and a 52-week high of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth $3,246,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 58,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 545,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after purchasing an additional 107,760 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

