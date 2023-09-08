Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $147.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

