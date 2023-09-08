DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Gap Down to $26.58

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.58, but opened at $24.94. DigitalOcean shares last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 516,377 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.91, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $169.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.75 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. Equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $276,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,880 in the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 28.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.8% in the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

