MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Shares Gap Up to $511.06

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $511.06, but opened at $522.17. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $528.57, with a volume of 7,332 shares.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

