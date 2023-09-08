Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded up 69.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded up 69.4% against the US dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a market capitalization of $14,610.84 and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scholarship Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Scholarship Coin Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin launched on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 17,606,987 coins. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.0004899 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scholarship Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scholarship Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scholarship Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.