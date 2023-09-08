Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Gap Down to $7.04

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.04, but opened at $6.80. Clarivate shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 503,633 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.97 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 159.90%. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 28,608,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clarivate by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,225,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,404,000 after purchasing an additional 412,826 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Clarivate by 70.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 19,454,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018,679 shares in the last quarter. Exor N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth $138,994,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 39.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,481,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

