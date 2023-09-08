Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Up to $22.25

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.25, but opened at $22.78. Indivior shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 1,011 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Indivior in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Indivior Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Indivior had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 166.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indivior

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior during the second quarter valued at about $83,678,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the second quarter worth about $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

