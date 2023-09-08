Kaspa (KAS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14.78 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. Kaspa has a total market cap of $791.74 million and $14.78 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kaspa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 20,548,262,435 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 20,541,971,787.02853. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.03885642 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $20,796,403.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.