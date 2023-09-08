OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Shares Gap Up to $7.08

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.08, but opened at $7.24. OPAL Fuels shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 3,108 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OPAL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OPAL

OPAL Fuels Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $55.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OPAL Fuels by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.