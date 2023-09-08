Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Up to $2.92

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.92, but opened at $3.00. Conduent shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 46,609 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conduent in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Conduent

Conduent Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $915.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.00 million. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Conduent by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,247,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,403,000 after purchasing an additional 567,565 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Conduent by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 232.4% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,053,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 736,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.