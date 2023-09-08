GSK (NYSE:GSK) Shares Gap Up to $34.64

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.64, but opened at $35.56. GSK shares last traded at $35.44, with a volume of 508,038 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. StockNews.com downgraded GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,533.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.3613 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of GSK by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,831 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GSK by 255.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526,736 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in GSK by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,177,000 after buying an additional 4,774,116 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $73,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

