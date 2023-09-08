Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 5,219 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cricut were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cricut by 15.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cricut by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,995,000 after buying an additional 625,151 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRCT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company.

Cricut Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CRCT opened at $9.50 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Cricut had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Cricut Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cricut’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cricut news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,658.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 30,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $293,272.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,334,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,321,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Harmer sold 20,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,658.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,178 shares of company stock valued at $811,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

