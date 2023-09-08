Nwam LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,274 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 849,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,586,000 after acquiring an additional 135,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 50,558 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,148,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.07 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.17.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.