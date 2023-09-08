Nwam LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,274 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 849,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,586,000 after acquiring an additional 135,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 50,558 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,148,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.07 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.17.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
