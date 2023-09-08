Nwam LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $825.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $770.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $771.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $652.64 and a fifty-two week high of $847.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.27.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at $13,439,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total transaction of $5,216,076.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,103,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,521 shares of company stock worth $27,232,176. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

