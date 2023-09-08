BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Purchases 229,939 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 601,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,939 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $32,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $54.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average is $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $93.90.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.23%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.