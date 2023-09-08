Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,688 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 874.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,362,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,789 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $184,047,000 after purchasing an additional 932,144 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,866,163.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,866,163.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,441 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $119.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $122.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

