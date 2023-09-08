Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Makes New $576,000 Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,133 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 207,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,066,000 after buying an additional 114,416 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 65.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 22,838 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 124,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.78.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $222.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $223.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.15.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,490 shares of company stock valued at $321,698 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

