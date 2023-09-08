BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Acquires 43,143 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.25% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $24,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,613,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,736,000 after acquiring an additional 171,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,685,000 after buying an additional 71,001 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,078,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,206,000 after buying an additional 17,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,786,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 923,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,023,000 after acquiring an additional 106,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $108.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.51. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,827.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $550,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,891.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,673,579.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,646 shares of company stock worth $2,663,790. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

