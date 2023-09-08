iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 610.5% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $208.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.35. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $214.79. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

