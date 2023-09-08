Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 8,810,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 27,966,852 shares.The stock last traded at $2.88 and had previously closed at $2.83.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.49 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0039 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 12.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBD. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 537.7% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 55,569,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,593,000 after buying an additional 46,855,765 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 186.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,049,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,988,000 after acquiring an additional 34,535,929 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at $73,056,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 48.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,108,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,517,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 144.1% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 24,233,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,491,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304,108 shares during the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

