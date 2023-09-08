Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance
Shares of ATD traded up C$0.85 on Friday, reaching C$71.00. 123,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,141. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.63. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$54.12 and a 12 month high of C$72.98. The firm has a market cap of C$69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of C$22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.97 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8797606 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.
