Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of ATD traded up C$0.85 on Friday, reaching C$71.00. 123,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,141. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.63. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$54.12 and a 12 month high of C$72.98. The firm has a market cap of C$69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of C$22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.97 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8797606 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATD shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.46.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

