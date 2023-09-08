DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,535 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $111.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.36.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

