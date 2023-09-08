Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 262,308 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 262,308 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,205,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,442,000 after acquiring an additional 428,364 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWKS stock opened at $98.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 41.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWKS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

