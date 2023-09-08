GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.50

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 869543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GoPro from $4.60 to $4.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoPro in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.43.

GoPro Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $241.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.85 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. On average, analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GoPro

In other GoPro news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 7,571 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $27,785.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,640 shares in the company, valued at $387,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 198.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 644.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Articles

